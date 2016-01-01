Dr. Renee Kohanim, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohanim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Kohanim, DC
Overview
Dr. Renee Kohanim, DC is a Chiropractor in Riverside, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6863 Brockton Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 369-4942
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Renee Kohanim, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Persian
- 1386725158
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Chiropractic College of Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
