Renee Ostin, FNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (15)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Renee Ostin, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Renee Ostin works at Desert Bloom Family Medicine in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Bloom Family Medicine
    10240 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 385-7900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergies
Arthritis
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergies
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Biopsy
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Breast Exam
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Injection
Mole Removal
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Pap Smear
Pelvic Exams
Physical Examination
Pneumonia
Skin Biopsy
Stitches
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Urinalysis
Vaccination
Well Baby Care
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 26, 2021
    She one of the best Dr. cares a lot about her patients.
    Patty — Dec 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Renee Ostin, FNP
    About Renee Ostin, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235355843
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Banner Del Webb Obgyn
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Renee Ostin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Renee Ostin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Renee Ostin works at Desert Bloom Family Medicine in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Renee Ostin’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Renee Ostin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Renee Ostin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Renee Ostin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Renee Ostin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

