Renee Ostin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Renee Ostin, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Renee Ostin, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Renee Ostin works at
Locations
Desert Bloom Family Medicine10240 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 385-7900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She one of the best Dr. cares a lot about her patients.
About Renee Ostin, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1235355843
Education & Certifications
- Banner Del Webb Obgyn
- Arizona State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Renee Ostin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Renee Ostin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Renee Ostin speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Renee Ostin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Renee Ostin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Renee Ostin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Renee Ostin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.