Renee Ott

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Renee Ott is a Nurse Practitioner in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio.

Renee Ott works at Dermatology Partners Inc in Sandusky, OH with other offices in Avon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Partners Inc
    2500 W Strub Rd Ste 330, Sandusky, OH 44870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 626-6700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dermatology Partners Inc
    36701 American Way Ste 3, Avon, OH 44011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 937-4951
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Renee Ott

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124168026
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Ohio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Renee Ott is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Renee Ott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Renee Ott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Renee Ott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Renee Ott. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Renee Ott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Renee Ott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Renee Ott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.