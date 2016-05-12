Renee Pangilinan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Renee Pangilinan, PSY
Offers telehealth
Renee Pangilinan, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Honolulu, HI.
Cindy Goodness Zane LLC2525 S King St Ste 311, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 949-1555
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent! Dr Pangilinan was especially helpful in treating me during my divorce and subsequent single parenting challenges. I highly respect her expertise. She helped me to recognize my struggles and to utilize effective coping mechanisms within my daily life, including as a working professional. Unfortunately my medical insurance coverage changed so I was unable to continue my visits. I was a regular patient for nearly 2 years.
About Renee Pangilinan, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1225101710
Renee Pangilinan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
