Dr. Renee Repka, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Repka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Repka, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renee Repka, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Knoxville, TN.
Dr. Repka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Child & Adult Clinical Associates9217 Park West Blvd Ste D1, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 691-2425
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Repka?
About Dr. Renee Repka, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1730285198
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Repka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Repka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Repka works at
Dr. Repka has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Repka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Repka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Repka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.