Dr. Renee Roberts, ED.D

Psychology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Renee Roberts, ED.D is a Psychologist in Yuma, AZ. 

Dr. Roberts works at Dr. Renee Roberts, Psychologist, PLLC in Yuma, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sound Mynd Pllc
    1405 W 16th St Ste C, Yuma, AZ 85364 (928) 783-4859

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 14, 2019
    Dr. Roberts is a fantastic therapist and I trust her completely. Not only does she have the tools with her triple degrees, she has compassion and caring and is helping me deal with my anxiety and life's challenges and her input in amazing. I recommend her highly and am so very grateful that I chose her. I have had many therapists over the years, but I give her 5 stars because she is the best.
    About Dr. Renee Roberts, ED.D

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1871653154
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Louis University, Bachelor's Degree
