Renee Rocha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Renee Rocha
Renee Rocha is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA.
- 1 1520 Brundage Ln, Bakersfield, CA 93304 Directions (661) 321-9138
Best doctor's office I've been to in years. Dr Renee is very caring and professional.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336651223
