Renee Ross, PA-C

Orthopedics
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Renee Ross, PA-C

Renee Ross, PA-C is an Orthopedic Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Southern University - Hattiesburg, MS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Renee Ross works at Ochsner Health Center - Elmwood in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Renee Ross' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Medical Center
    1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-3930

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Renee Ross, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790073393
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Ochsner Medical Center - New Orleans, LA
    Medical Education
    • Southern University - Hattiesburg, MS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Renee Ross, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Renee Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Renee Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Renee Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Renee Ross works at Ochsner Health Center - Elmwood in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Renee Ross’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Renee Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Renee Ross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Renee Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Renee Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

