Dr. Reuven Weiss, PHD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Reuven Weiss, PHD
Overview of Dr. Reuven Weiss, PHD
Dr. Reuven Weiss, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Staten Island, NY.
Dr. Weiss works at
Dr. Weiss' Office Locations
Healthcare Associates in Medicine1099 Targee St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 448-3210Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews

RETIERED, VERY UPSET,,GRET MAN ANDMISS HIM NEED A NEW DOCTOR
About Dr. Reuven Weiss, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1154312494
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.