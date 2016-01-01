Rex Sparks, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rex Sparks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rex Sparks, NP
Rex Sparks, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Rex Sparks works at
Nashville General Hospital1818 Albion St, Nashville, TN 37208 Directions (615) 341-4725Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285674333
Rex Sparks accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rex Sparks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rex Sparks has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rex Sparks.
