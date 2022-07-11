Dr. Rhonda Freeman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhonda Freeman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rhonda Freeman, PHD is a Psychologist in Sunrise, FL. They graduated from Riddle Memorial Hospital and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Locations
-
1
Steward ANNP Neurology Center3540 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 321-1776
-
2
Steward Neurology Specialists Hollywood7369 Sheridan St Ste 101, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 981-3850
-
3
Sunrise Medical Group12596 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 437-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is for others looking for a neuropsychologist (I didn't know about this professional until I my neurologist asked for an eval). If you choose Dr. Freeman, you will be in great hands. She is extremely knowledgeable when it comes to the brain and what could be happening with your symptoms. I want you to know, this is not psychological testing (bc that's what I thought when my doc asked me to go get tested). It's mostly focused on how the brain works. I loved it! She's such a sweet lady - wishing you the best in your career Dr. Freeman!
About Dr. Rhonda Freeman, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1992821821
Education & Certifications
- Norristown State Hosp
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.