Rhonda Garrison, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rhonda Garrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rhonda Garrison, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rhonda Garrison, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Menifee, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 27186 Newport Rd Ste 2, Menifee, CA 92584 Directions (951) 200-7505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rhonda Garrison?
I am a survivor of an incredibly abusive 27 year relationship. At first i thought "family therapist? This won't do". Then I met this intelligent, fabulous classy woman. She has, and is continually helping me greatly. I cannot say enough kind things about this Woman, please go see her, whatever your problem. Truly the best ever!
About Rhonda Garrison, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1104999150
Education & Certifications
- California State University, San Bernardino
Frequently Asked Questions
Rhonda Garrison accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rhonda Garrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Rhonda Garrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rhonda Garrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rhonda Garrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rhonda Garrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.