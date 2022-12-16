Dr. Rhonda Mason, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhonda Mason, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rhonda Mason, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Brea, CA.
Dr. Mason works at
Locations
1
Dr. Rhonda Mason Psychology238 S Orange Ave Ste 107, Brea, CA 92821 Directions (714) 990-3590
2
Dr. Rhonda L. Mason Ph.D.5050 E 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803 Directions (714) 990-3590
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Premera Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mason?
Dr. Mason has been a life saver. She’s a great coach that has helped me through life’s challenges. Dr. Mason is a great listener and cares about her patients’ well being. She’s always been there for me.
About Dr. Rhonda Mason, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Inter-Community Alternative Network (Ican)
- College of St. Benedict
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mason works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.
