Rhonda Scott-Diltz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rhonda Scott-Diltz
Overview of Rhonda Scott-Diltz
Rhonda Scott-Diltz is a Nurse Practitioner in Elgin, IL.
Rhonda Scott-Diltz works at
Rhonda Scott-Diltz's Office Locations
Advocate Sherman Hospital1425 N Randall Rd, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 742-9800
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Nurse Rhonda Scott-Diltz .is a great professional worker she listens and is a very thorough ,she asks questions and try’s to evaluate the problem.I personally would recommend her to family and friends.
About Rhonda Scott-Diltz
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619352036
Frequently Asked Questions
Rhonda Scott-Diltz accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rhonda Scott-Diltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Rhonda Scott-Diltz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rhonda Scott-Diltz.
