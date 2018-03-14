Rhonda Strunk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rhonda Strunk, APN
Overview of Rhonda Strunk, APN
Rhonda Strunk, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Reno, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Rhonda Strunk's Office Locations
- 1 640 W Moana Ln Ste 2, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 324-0699
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rhonda Strunk?
Rhonda is pleasant, competent and thorough. She knows when to bring the Dr. in and they are also very good. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Rhonda Strunk, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1659374940
Frequently Asked Questions
Rhonda Strunk accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rhonda Strunk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Rhonda Strunk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rhonda Strunk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rhonda Strunk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rhonda Strunk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.