Rhonna Lee, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rhonna Lee, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Gonzaga University and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Rhonna Lee works at
Locations
Country Homes Nurse Practittioners9103 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99218 Directions (509) 467-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always, Excellent.
About Rhonna Lee, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1780878017
Education & Certifications
- Spokane
- Gonzaga University
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
Frequently Asked Questions
Rhonna Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Rhonna Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rhonna Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Rhonna Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rhonna Lee.
