Rhys Wittenberg, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Rhys Wittenberg, FNP

Rhys Wittenberg, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in High Point, NC. 

Rhys Wittenberg works at High Point University Student Health in High Point, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rhys Wittenberg's Office Locations

    High Point University Student Health
    1300 N University Pkwy, High Point, NC 27262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7448
    • MultiPlan

    About Rhys Wittenberg, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1669781373
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rhys Wittenberg, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rhys Wittenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rhys Wittenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rhys Wittenberg works at High Point University Student Health in High Point, NC. View the full address on Rhys Wittenberg’s profile.

    Rhys Wittenberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rhys Wittenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rhys Wittenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rhys Wittenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
