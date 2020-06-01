Riad Aboujamous has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Riad Aboujamous, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Riad Aboujamous, NP
Riad Aboujamous, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Edinburg, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Riad Aboujamous' Office Locations
- 1 3002 N Closner Blvd Ste B, Edinburg, TX 78541 Directions (956) 383-8300
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Office clean, staff professional and friendly, Provider with great bed side manner, professional and takes plenty of time to address medical concerns.
About Riad Aboujamous, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1255386058
