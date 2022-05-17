See All Physicians Assistants in San Diego, CA
Ricardo Bravo, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Ricardo Bravo, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Diego, CA. 

Ricardo Bravo works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group
    3490 Palm Ave, San Diego, CA 92154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 423-5616

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
May 17, 2022
My visit with PA/Ricardo Bravo exceeded my expectations as he provided outstanding, frank, and insightful consultation. It's refreshing when a healthcare provider takes the time to really listen, shows genuine empathy, and carefully explains treatment/next steps. Additionally, Yolanda demonstrated exceptional customer service skills.
Jerry Lynn — May 17, 2022
Photo: Ricardo Bravo, PA
About Ricardo Bravo, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1396853065
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ricardo Bravo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Ricardo Bravo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ricardo Bravo works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Ricardo Bravo’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Ricardo Bravo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ricardo Bravo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ricardo Bravo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ricardo Bravo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

