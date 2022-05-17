Ricardo Bravo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Ricardo Bravo, PA
Overview
Ricardo Bravo, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Diego, CA.
Ricardo Bravo works at
Locations
Mercy Physicians Medical Group3490 Palm Ave, San Diego, CA 92154 Directions (619) 423-5616
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with PA/Ricardo Bravo exceeded my expectations as he provided outstanding, frank, and insightful consultation. It's refreshing when a healthcare provider takes the time to really listen, shows genuine empathy, and carefully explains treatment/next steps. Additionally, Yolanda demonstrated exceptional customer service skills.
About Ricardo Bravo, PA
Frequently Asked Questions
Ricardo Bravo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Ricardo Bravo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ricardo Bravo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ricardo Bravo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ricardo Bravo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.