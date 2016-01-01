Ricardo Flippen accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ricardo Flippen, PA-C
Overview
Ricardo Flippen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Visalia, CA.
Ricardo Flippen works at
Locations
Family Healthcare Network305 E CENTER AVE, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 737-4792
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Ricardo Flippen, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1760911523
Frequently Asked Questions
