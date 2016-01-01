Dr. Ricardo Garcia, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Garcia, DC
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Garcia, DC is a Chiropractor in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Garcia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ricardo Garcia Chiropractic Clinic1260 S Atlantic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90022 Directions (323) 682-0680
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
About Dr. Ricardo Garcia, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1629064811
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
Dr. Garcia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.