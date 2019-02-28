Ricardo Mangione has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ricardo Mangione, PA
Overview
Ricardo Mangione, PA is a Physician Assistant in South Miami, FL.
Locations
Miami6200 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 740-8036
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manners and very knowledgeable. Mr. Mangione takes the time to listen and explain any issues, results or concerns in an understandable manner. I would recommend him to any of my friends and family without hesitation.
About Ricardo Mangione, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1336122084
Frequently Asked Questions
Ricardo Mangione accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ricardo Mangione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ricardo Mangione, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ricardo Mangione appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.