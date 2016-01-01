See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Ricardo Santos Martinez, LCSW

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Ricardo Santos Martinez, LCSW is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Ricardo Santos Martinez works at Oak Street Health Aramingo in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Aramingo
    3621 Aramingo Ave # C5, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 602-7078
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    About Ricardo Santos Martinez, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1932739299
