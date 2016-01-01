Riccara Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Riccara Wright, PA-C
Overview
Riccara Wright, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Eugene, OR.
Riccara Wright works at
Locations
Nova Urgent Care
1800 Coburg Rd, Eugene, OR 97401
Monday8:00am - 9:00pm
Tuesday8:00am - 9:00pm
Wednesday8:00am - 9:00pm
Thursday8:00am - 9:00pm
Friday8:00am - 9:00pm
Saturday8:00am - 9:00pm
Sunday8:00am - 9:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Riccara Wright, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1891247078
Frequently Asked Questions
Riccara Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Riccara Wright works at
Riccara Wright has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Riccara Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Riccara Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Riccara Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.