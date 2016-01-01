Rich Wymer accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rich Wymer, LPC
Overview
Rich Wymer, LPC is a Counselor in Saint Louis, MO.
Rich Wymer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cb&b LLC11140 S Towne Sq Ste 205, Saint Louis, MO 63123 Directions (314) 210-3454
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rich Wymer?
About Rich Wymer, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1215083100
Frequently Asked Questions
Rich Wymer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rich Wymer works at
2 patients have reviewed Rich Wymer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rich Wymer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rich Wymer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rich Wymer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.