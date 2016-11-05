Richard Atwell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Atwell, MS
Overview
Richard Atwell, MS is a Counselor in Mobile, AL.
Richard Atwell works at
Locations
Newlife Counseling Centers Inc6001 Grelot Rd Ste D, Mobile, AL 36609 Directions (251) 343-9411
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I feel this man is anointed in his profession. He gives precise and scripturally based guidance with application to everyday life. Real deal here.
About Richard Atwell, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1447331541
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Atwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Richard Atwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Atwell.
