Dr. Richard Avila Jr, OD
Overview of Dr. Richard Avila Jr, OD
Dr. Richard Avila Jr, OD is an Optometrist in Corpus Christi, TX.
Dr. Avila Jr works at
Dr. Avila Jr's Office Locations
Eye Care Optical5402 S Staples St Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 992-9400
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Avila Jr, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1043292295
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avila Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avila Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avila Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avila Jr.
