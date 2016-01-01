Dr. Richard Azrin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Richard Azrin, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Vestavia, AL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Azrin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Birmingham Neuropsychology4260 Cahaba Heights Ct Ste 180, Vestavia, AL 35243 Directions (205) 329-7815
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Mississippi Health Partners
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Richard Azrin, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1003905787
Education & Certifications
- UAB
- University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azrin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azrin works at
Dr. Azrin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azrin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.