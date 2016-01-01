Overview

Dr. Richard Azrin, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Vestavia, AL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Azrin works at Birmingham Neuropsychology in Vestavia, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.