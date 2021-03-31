Dr. Richard Barrett, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Barrett, DC
Barrett Health Centers4642 Riverstone Blvd, Missouri City, TX 77459 Directions (281) 499-4810
Not only is Dr. Barrett a great chiropractor but he is also a caring individual who listens. His office staff is friendly and helpful and his office is Covid protected... I have known Dr. Barrett for 7 years and I highly recommend him if you are looking for a very knowledgeable doctor who cares.....
Dr. Barrett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.