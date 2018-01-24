Dr. Richard Bobinski, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bobinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Richard Bobinski, DC is a Chiropractor in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
ProActive Health333 E 17th St Ste 15, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (949) 548-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was in so much pain that I was nearly in tears and could barely stand straight or walk down the stairs with out shaking. I started searching for a chiropractor and I am so lucky that I found Dr. Bobinski! Every case is different but he has worked wonders on my back & the pain. Plus he cracks me up and gives me plenty of exercises that I can do at home. He also takes the time to tell you wants wrong, what you can do to keep it in check and make it less likely to happen again. 10/10 recommend
About Dr. Richard Bobinski, DC
- Chiropractic
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396825881
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
- Chapman University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bobinski accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bobinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bobinski speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bobinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bobinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bobinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bobinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.