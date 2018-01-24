See All Chiropractors in Costa Mesa, CA
Dr. Richard Bobinski, DC

Chiropractic
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Bobinski, DC is a Chiropractor in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Bobinski works at ProActive Health in Costa Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ProActive Health
    333 E 17th St Ste 15, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 (949) 548-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Active Release Technique
Ankle Injury
Elbow Pain
Active Release Technique
Ankle Injury
Elbow Pain

Active Release Technique Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Middle Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 24, 2018
    I was in so much pain that I was nearly in tears and could barely stand straight or walk down the stairs with out shaking. I started searching for a chiropractor and I am so lucky that I found Dr. Bobinski! Every case is different but he has worked wonders on my back & the pain. Plus he cracks me up and gives me plenty of exercises that I can do at home. He also takes the time to tell you wants wrong, what you can do to keep it in check and make it less likely to happen again. 10/10 recommend
    Amy Petersen in Newport Beach — Jan 24, 2018
    About Dr. Richard Bobinski, DC

    Chiropractic
    24 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1396825881
    Education & Certifications

    Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
    Chapman University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Bobinski, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bobinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Bobinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Bobinski works at ProActive Health in Costa Mesa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bobinski's profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bobinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bobinski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bobinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bobinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

