Dr. Brunn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard Brunn, PHD
Overview
Dr. Richard Brunn, PHD is a Psychologist in Waco, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 6501 Sanger Ave Ste 302, Waco, TX 76710 Directions (254) 772-2043
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brunn?
his grandson is super cool and funny and beautiful
About Dr. Richard Brunn, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1851440051
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brunn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.