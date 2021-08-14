See All Urologists in Moon Twp, PA
Richard Burns, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Richard Burns, PA

Urology
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Moon Twp, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Richard Burns, PA

Richard Burns, PA is an Urology Specialist in Moon Twp, PA. 

Richard Burns works at Sewickley Urology Associates, a division of Association of Specialty Physicians in Moon Twp, PA with other offices in Mc Kees Rocks, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Richard Burns' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sewickley Urology Associates, a division of Association of Specialty Physicians
    935 Thorn Run Rd Ste 210, Moon Twp, PA 15108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 299-8550
  2. 2
    Sewickley Urology Associates
    27 Heckel Rd Ste 100, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 771-3266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heritage Valley Kennedy
  • Heritage Valley Sewickley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Richard Burns?

    Aug 14, 2021
    Yes. PA Richard provided post-op care to me for a very painful procedure that I had done at the hospital. He explained everything, provided me with procedures to follow and within days all was 90% better. Pain was gone and I am getting better every day now. Hughly recommend.
    john trimmer — Aug 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Richard Burns, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Richard Burns, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Richard Burns to family and friends

    Richard Burns' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Richard Burns

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Richard Burns, PA.

    About Richard Burns, PA

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609995901
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Duquesne University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Richard Burns, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Richard Burns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Richard Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Richard Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Burns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Richard Burns, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.