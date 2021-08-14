Richard Burns, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Richard Burns, PA
Overview of Richard Burns, PA
Richard Burns, PA is an Urology Specialist in Moon Twp, PA.
Richard Burns works at
Richard Burns' Office Locations
Sewickley Urology Associates, a division of Association of Specialty Physicians935 Thorn Run Rd Ste 210, Moon Twp, PA 15108 Directions (412) 299-8550
Sewickley Urology Associates27 Heckel Rd Ste 100, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Directions (412) 771-3266
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Yes. PA Richard provided post-op care to me for a very painful procedure that I had done at the hospital. He explained everything, provided me with procedures to follow and within days all was 90% better. Pain was gone and I am getting better every day now. Hughly recommend.
About Richard Burns, PA
- Urology
- English
- 1609995901
Education & Certifications
- Duquesne University
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Burns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Burns accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Richard Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.