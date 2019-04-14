See All Chiropractors in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Richard Busch, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Richard Busch, DC

Chiropractic
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Richard Busch, DC is a Chiropractor in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Dr. Busch works at Busch Chiropractic Pain Center in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Busch Chiropractic Clinic
    5005 RIVIERA CT, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 471-4090

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Back Pain
Facet Joint Pain
Facet Syndrome
Chronic Back Pain
Facet Joint Pain
Facet Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Busch?

Apr 14, 2019
He is a caring, Christian doctor. He helped me with the diabetic neuropathy in my feet. The office and staff is upbeat and greets me with cheerfulness. My treatment times have been treated in a timely manner. I have also done the New Life Body Sculpting to lose weight that he offers...I lost 113 in 2017 and am doing more to lose another 133. I would highly recommend Dr. Busch for any back, feet or weight issue. He has a nice smile too! Kathy from Leo
— Apr 14, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Richard Busch, DC
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Busch, DC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Busch to family and friends

Dr. Busch's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Busch

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Busch, DC.

About Dr. Richard Busch, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1477612141
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Busch, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Busch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Busch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Busch works at Busch Chiropractic Pain Center in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Busch’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Busch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Busch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Busch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Busch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Richard Busch, DC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.