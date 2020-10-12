See All Counselors in Albany, NY
Richard Caliendo, LMHC

Counseling
1.8 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Richard Caliendo, LMHC is a Counselor in Albany, NY. 

Richard Caliendo works at United States Department of Veterans Affairs in Albany, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    United States Department of Veterans Affairs
    650 Warren St, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 462-6531
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Oct 12, 2020
    Pros-Willing to go the extra mile to forge a connection with my son. Explains concepts of CBT in language children can understand and we could adopt as shared language. Held a session for my husband and I to brainstorm and help us get on the same page with correcting behaviors. Has evening telehealth appointments. Con-Not familiar with Positive Parenting Approach.
    — Oct 12, 2020
    Photo: Richard Caliendo, LMHC
    About Richard Caliendo, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952700148
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Richard Caliendo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Richard Caliendo works at United States Department of Veterans Affairs in Albany, NY. View the full address on Richard Caliendo’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Richard Caliendo. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Caliendo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Caliendo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Caliendo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

