Super Profile

Richard Callado

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Richard Callado is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    245 5th Ave Ste 336, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 720-3074

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD Parent Coaching
ADHD Testing
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
ADHD Parent Coaching
ADHD Testing
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD Parent Coaching Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacology Management Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Oscar Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Richard Callado

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952962227
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • NYU Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Richard Callado is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Callado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Richard Callado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Richard Callado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Callado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Callado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Callado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

