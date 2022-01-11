Dr. Richard Cohen, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Cohen, OD is an Optometrist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Eye & Ear514 E Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 734-4780
***EDIT I POSTED THE SAME REVIEW BUT FOR DIFFERENT DR BY MISTAKE**" When I came in for my initial yearly exam my eyes were in very dry state. Doc prescribe me some steroids and some drops that I should get over the counter for my eyes (but sent me home with A Trial), I went back several weeks later. Completed my eye exam. Everything went seamless, friendly environment and listened to my needs as well as my Issues, Picking Out my Frames and Getting everything Taken care of within an hour. Staff is Friendly and Professional. Was an awesome experience overall.
- Optometry
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
- 1013932193
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen speaks Creole, French and Spanish.
