See All Chiropractors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Richard Cranwell, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Richard Cranwell, DC

Chiropractic
4.4 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Richard Cranwell, DC is a Chiropractor in Saint Louis, MO. 

Dr. Cranwell works at Cranwell Chiropractic in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cranwell Chiropractic
    11705 Gravois Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 843-3039

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Cranwell?

Oct 28, 2016
Dr . Cranwell is Outstanding !!! He truely cares about his patients ... He's totally amazing . He will get to the root of your problem and not stop until he does .. I have the utmost respect for him .. He's been my Dr for 12 years ... I trust him totally ... His approach on anything he is helping you with is for your best interest ........... Sincerely , Sheri Elpers St. Louis
Smithton, IL — Oct 28, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Richard Cranwell, DC
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Cranwell, DC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cranwell to family and friends

Dr. Cranwell's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Cranwell

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Cranwell, DC.

About Dr. Richard Cranwell, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1912038308
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cranwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cranwell works at Cranwell Chiropractic in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Cranwell’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cranwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cranwell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cranwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cranwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Richard Cranwell, DC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.