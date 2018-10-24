See All Physicians Assistants in Lexington, KY
Richard Crawford, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Richard Crawford, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY. 

Richard Crawford works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Medicine Richmond in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine
    1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 603, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Oct 24, 2018
Todd is very good at at what he does very happy being patient of his for years now only complaint i have is little hard to get a appointment with him when you need it when you sick you need to see the Dr really fast and most of time that is not happening with that office its at least a week or more out until you can get in to see him and by that time you over your sickness or in really bad shape not sure what if anything they can do to fix this problem
Jerry in winchester, KY — Oct 24, 2018
Photo: Richard Crawford, PA-C
About Richard Crawford, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134123466
Frequently Asked Questions

Richard Crawford, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Crawford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Richard Crawford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Richard Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Richard Crawford works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Medicine Richmond in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Richard Crawford’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Richard Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Crawford.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Crawford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Crawford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

