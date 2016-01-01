See All Chiropractors in Peabody, MA
Dr. Richard Danubio, DC

Chiropractic
4.8 (68)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Richard Danubio, DC is a Chiropractor in Peabody, MA. 

Dr. Danubio works at Danubio Chiropractic Offices in Peabody, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Danubio Chiropractic Offices
    474 Lowell St, Peabody, MA 01960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 536-3111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Muscle Strain
Accidental Injuries
Acute Pain
Abdominal Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Accidental Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Strain Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Cervical Decompression Therapy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Intersegmental Traction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Neck Soft Tissue Trauma Chevron Icon
Occupational Disorders Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Range of Motion Testing Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Massage Chevron Icon
Spine Rehabilitation Exercises Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Strain of Tendon of Medial Thigh Muscle Chevron Icon
Tension Myositis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Commonwealth Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Network Health
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Danubio, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1154380087
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Danubio, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danubio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Danubio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Danubio works at Danubio Chiropractic Offices in Peabody, MA. View the full address on Dr. Danubio’s profile.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Danubio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danubio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danubio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danubio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

