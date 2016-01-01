Richard Delezene, MPAS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Delezene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Richard Delezene, MPAS
Richard Delezene, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in College Station, TX. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
CHI St. Joseph Health4421 State Highway 6 S Ste 100, College Station, TX 77845 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday10:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Male
- 1982724134
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
