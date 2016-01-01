Overview of Richard Delezene, MPAS

Richard Delezene, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in College Station, TX. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.



Richard Delezene works at CHI St Joseph Health Primary Care South College Station in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.