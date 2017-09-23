Dr. Edelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Edelson, PHD
Overview of Dr. Richard Edelson, PHD
Dr. Richard Edelson, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Edelson's Office Locations
Edelson and Associates Psc7511 New La Grange Rd, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 423-1151
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We have used Edelson & Associates for many years and they are extremely knowledgeable, helpful and I highly recommend them to any parent of a child who struggles in school because of a learning difference.
About Dr. Richard Edelson, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1518968205
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelson.
