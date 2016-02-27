Richard Enders Jr, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Enders Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Richard Enders Jr, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Richard Enders Jr, PA is a Physician Assistant in Vancouver, WA.
Richard Enders Jr works at
Locations
Urgent Medical Center9430 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA 98662 Directions (360) 253-6947
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Richard Enders was thorough in the exam and he asked questions about the injury. He listened to the young patient and the parent. He explained what he felt was going on with the injury and directed us what to do next. He asked if there was anything else that was a concern we wanted to talk to him about. He was personable, kind, pleasant and had good communication skills and good mannerisms.
About Richard Enders Jr, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1598977746
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Enders Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Enders Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Enders Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Richard Enders Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Enders Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Enders Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Enders Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.