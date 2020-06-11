Dr. Feher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard Feher, DC
Overview
Dr. Richard Feher, DC is a Chiropractor in Victoria, TX.
Dr. Feher works at
Locations
Dennis D Tillotson Dc LLC5005 John Stockbauer Dr Ste B, Victoria, TX 77904 Directions (361) 576-9156
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Feher is accepting new patient's. He is the only Chiropractor on the Directory at De-Tar Hospital's. Due to C-19 his Day's from 9-5 are Moday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:45- 12:00 to 5:30 by APPT. Dr. Richard S. Feher can be reached 24/7 via text at 361-220-8525. Office at 361-576-9156. ALL EMERGENCY PATIENT'S NEW OR EXISTING PATIENT'S CAN CALL HIS PERSONAL CELL FROM 7:00 AM UNTIL 9:00 P.M. VIA TEXT.
About Dr. Richard Feher, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1154376473
