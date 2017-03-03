See All Counselors in East Providence, RI
Richard Figueira, LICSW

Counseling
4.8 (48)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Richard Figueira, LICSW is a Counselor in East Providence, RI. 

Richard Figueira works at Anchor Counseling Center in East Providence, RI with other offices in Cranston, RI, Lincoln, RI and East Greenwich, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Providence Office
    870 Waterman Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 475-9979
  2. 2
    Cransotn
    105 Sockanosset Cross Rd, Cranston, RI 02920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 475-9979
  3. 3
    Anchor Counseling Center
    650 George Washington Hwy Lowr Level, Lincoln, RI 02865 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 475-9979
  4. 4
    East Greenwich Office
    5805 Post Rd, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 475-9979
  5. 5
    East Greenwich
    652 George Washington Hwy, Lincoln, RI 02865 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 475-9979

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Fear of Anger Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Employee Health Systems
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 03, 2017
    We have had more success in three weeks, than with any other counceling we have been through for months. We finally found the one!!! We couldn't be happier and actually look forward to our next appointment. Richard Figueira genuinely wants to help. He is caring with a calming voice. Feeling hopeful thanks to Richard.
    Lisa — Mar 03, 2017
    About Richard Figueira, LICSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689876856
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Richard Figueira, LICSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Figueira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Richard Figueira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    48 patients have reviewed Richard Figueira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Figueira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Figueira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Figueira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

