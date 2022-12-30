Dr. Richard Fost, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Fost, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Fost, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FORDHAM UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Vassar Professional Building12 Davis Ave 2N, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 Directions (845) 452-4949
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- New York State of Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I worked with Dr. Fost intensely between 1992 and 1994 in his Montrose NY practice when he was in government. He helped me through the trauma that I experienced in my life and also, helped me with my addiction to alcohol. We met one-on-one for most of that time that I was in Therapy. I highly recommend Dr. Fost to anyone dealing with similar issues, and other maladies of the mind, heart, and mental health.
About Dr. Richard Fost, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1780624197
Education & Certifications
- Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- FORDHAM UNIVERSITY
