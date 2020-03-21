See All Neuropsychologists in Dallas, TX
Neuropsychology
3.6 (19)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Fulbright, PHD

Dr. Richard Fulbright, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.

Dr. Fulbright works at Fulbright & Associates, P.C. in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fulbright's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Journey Hospice
    Journey Hospice
    17000 Preston Rd Ste 350, Dallas, TX 75248
(972) 250-1705

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anoxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoxia
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Infection Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation After Stroke or Trauma Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 21, 2020
    Dr.Fulbright and his staff are so kind and compassionate, and professional. They are extremely educated, and knowledgable in there field. They made my Daughter and I feel like a family friend. I will be forever grateful for the changes to come in my Daughters life . The vibe of our total experience was like a giant HUG! Eternally Grateful Sheree McGee
    — Mar 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Fulbright, PHD
    About Dr. Richard Fulbright, PHD

    • Neuropsychology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1992987465
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Predoctoral Training Fellowship in Clinical Neuropsychology
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Methodist University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Fulbright, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulbright is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Fulbright has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fulbright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Fulbright works at Fulbright & Associates, P.C. in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Fulbright's profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulbright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulbright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fulbright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fulbright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

