Dr. Richard Fulbright, PHD
Overview of Dr. Richard Fulbright, PHD
Dr. Richard Fulbright, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.
Dr. Fulbright works at
Dr. Fulbright's Office Locations
Journey Hospice17000 Preston Rd Ste 350, Dallas, TX 75248 Directions (972) 250-1705
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Fulbright and his staff are so kind and compassionate, and professional. They are extremely educated, and knowledgable in there field. They made my Daughter and I feel like a family friend. I will be forever grateful for the changes to come in my Daughters life . The vibe of our total experience was like a giant HUG! Eternally Grateful Sheree McGee
About Dr. Richard Fulbright, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1992987465
Education & Certifications
- Predoctoral Training Fellowship in Clinical Neuropsychology
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Southern Methodist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fulbright has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fulbright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fulbright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fulbright speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulbright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulbright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fulbright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fulbright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.