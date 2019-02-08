Richard Gatlin, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Gatlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Richard Gatlin, LPC
Overview
Richard Gatlin, LPC is a Counselor in Lubbock, TX.
Richard Gatlin works at
Locations
Richard Gatlin, MHR, LPC2402 52nd St Ste 5, Lubbock, TX 79412 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
He is kind and helpful
About Richard Gatlin, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Gatlin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Gatlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Richard Gatlin works at
2 patients have reviewed Richard Gatlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Gatlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Gatlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Gatlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.