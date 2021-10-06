Dr. Guma accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard Guma, DC
Overview
Dr. Richard Guma, DC is a Chiropractor in Clifton, NJ.
Dr. Guma works at
Locations
Allergy & Asthma Consultants of North Jersey930 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (908) 591-5750
- 2 201 State Rt 17 Ste 1202, Rutherford, NJ 07070 Directions (973) 767-1557
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Today was my very first visit to Dr. Guma's. His office located in Rutherford. I have to admit he is an excellent human being and most of all Doctor. He is what define's caring at 100%. I am 27 weeks pregnant and having extreme lower back pains, Dr. Guma treated me with patience and took his time with me. Felt like I knew him for ever honestly! I will definitely recommend him to everyone I know. His care was worth the 45 minute drive to his office and elevator ride to 11th floor although I am extremely claustrophobic. I give Dr. Guma 5 star and more!
About Dr. Richard Guma, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
