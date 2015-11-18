Dr. Harvey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard Harvey, DC
Overview
Dr. Richard Harvey, DC is a Chiropractor in Yonkers, NY.
Dr. Harvey works at
Locations
North Yonkers Chiropractic Services PC984 N Broadway Ste L09, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 476-8600
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I got an appt right away. They were very kind, Dr Harvey explained everything that I needed to know. After first session he called me in the evening to make sure I was feeling ok.
About Dr. Richard Harvey, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harvey works at
Dr. Harvey speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.