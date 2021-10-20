Dr. Richard Herbold, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herbold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Herbold, DC
Dr. Richard Herbold, DC is a Chiropractor in Clifton Park, NY.
Richard J Herbold Chiropractor PC140 LAPP RD, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 371-6431
- EmblemHealth
Dr. Herbold is very knowledgeable and takes his time to explain everything. I have never waited more than a couple of minutes. He is prompt and thorough. He has some very effective techniques. I had a very bad should neck and had gotten significant relief from another DC in another state, but that last lingering pain never went away. The Doc spent time with me and over a few session he was able to identify the spot (it was deep). That did the trick. I will always appreciate the work he did on me.
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1013919869
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Herbold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herbold.
